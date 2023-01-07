Delhi Sultanpuri Accident Updates: Man Who Lied About Driver's Identity Surrenders, All 7 Accused in Police Custody

In the latest development in the Kanjhawala death case, accused Amit Khanna’s brother, who allegedly lied about the vehicle’s driver and tampered with evidence, surrendered at the Sultanpuri police station on Friday evening.

Notably, this comes a few hours after cops nabbed the sixth accused, Ashutosh Budh Vihar in Northwest Delhi.

Ashutosh Bhardwaj, the brother-in-law of the owner of the car that allegedly dragged 20-year-old Anjali Singh to her death, and Ankush Khanna were involved in shielding the accused. It is also learned that it was Ankush who convinced another cousin Deepak to take the blame and tell the cops that he was driving the Baleno which mowed down Anjali as the driver, Amit did not have a driving license.

The Delhi Police has already arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed after being hit and dragged by a car for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi on New Year. Her friend, Nidhi, who was riding pillion on her scooter at the time of the accident, has claimed she fell to the side and fled the spot after the accident because she was “scared".

Here’s a look at the latest updates:

Cops in Delhi’s Rohini Asked to Share Live Location During Night Duties: In wake of the Kanjhawala incident in the national capital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohini district, Guriqbal Singh Sidhu has asked all the Inspector level personnel in the district to share their live locations with him while on night duty, and not to leave police stations without his permission. IANS accessed the message passed by the DCP to his juniors in which the official stressed on three important points - patrolling, location sharing and presence at police station.

Delhi Police Nabs Two Accomplices in Kanjhawala Case: The Delhi Police has arrested the sixth and seventh accused in the Delhi hit-and-run case. Ashutosh Bhardwaj, the brother-in-law of the owner of the car that allegedly dragged 20-year-old Anjali Singh to her death in Kanjhawala and Ankush Khanna, who allegedly tried to cover up the incident along with the former, officials said on Friday morning.

Sixth Accused, Ashutosh Remanded in Police Custody for 3 Days: A Delhi court remanded Ashutosh in police custody for three days. The accused persons causing the death of Anjali had allegedly borrowed the car from Ashutosh.

Ankush Convinced Deepak to Take the Blame: The vehicle’s owner, Lokesh, had given his car to Ashutosh, who subsequently gave it to his friend Amit Khanna. Upon Ankush’s insistence, Deepak took the blame for driving the car as driver Amit had no driving license.

Accused Fled Crime Scene in Deepak’s Autorickshaw: Sources claimed that Deepak was not in the Maruti Baleno car that mowed down Anjali. There were five men partying in the car. One of them, the friend of the four other men, de-boarded the vehicle before the incident took place. Deepak was at his home the entire night when the incident happened. He was called by one of the accused after the car hit Anjali, following which he brought his uncle’s autorickshaw to take the accused to their residences, sources said.

Nidhi Called to Join Investigation, Not Arrested, Clarifies Police: The police denied reports that Nidhi, who was riding pillion on Anjali’s scooter at the time of the accident, was arrested and said she was only called to join the investigation.

CCTV Footage Gives Way to New Findings: Fresh CCTV footage emerged where Nidhi and Anjali are seen on a scooter with a man. The person drops them off near Anjali’s residence. In another footage, both the women go to the house of the deceased and later proceed towards the hotel for the party.

