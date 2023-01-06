Sultanpuri Case: Anjali, Nidhi Fought Over Money at Party Before Accident, Claims Victim's Friend

In the latest development in the Kanjhwala death case, a friend of the victim Anjali Singh on Friday claimed that the deceased and her friend Nidhi had a fight over money before they left the hotel on the scooter on the night of the accident.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed after being hit and dragged by a car for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi on New Year. Her friend, Nidhi, who was riding pillion on her scooter at the time of the accident, has claimed she fell to the side and fled the spot after the accident because she was “scared".

Naveen, who claimed to be Anjali’s friend, said both the victim and Nidhi were partying at the hotel along with a few other friends where they had a physical altercation, according to news agency ANI.

Advertisement

“Both were partying there (hotel). Some other friends were also there. A little later, they started quarrelling. Nidhi asked for her money, and Anjali asked for her keys. They then had a physical altercation," he said.

“We separated them. I told Anjali to calm down. Nidhi went downstairs and created a scene. The hotel staff told us about it. Anjali went downstairs to calm her down. They had a quarrel downstairs. By the time we went there, they had left on a scooty," Naveen added.

Latest Developments In The Case

▶️Earlier today, Delhi Police said Nidhi has been called to join the investigation. Police also denied reports that Nidhi, who was riding pillion on Anjali’s scooter at the time of the accident, was arrested.

Nidhi was traced by the police after they examined CCTV footage. She recorded her statement with the police on Tuesday.

▶️Fresh CCTV footage emerged where Nidhi and Anjali are seen on a scooter with a man. The person drops them near Anjali’s residence.

Advertisement

In another footage, both the women go to the house of the deceased and later proceed towards the hotel for the party.

▶️Police also arrested one of the two suspects they were looking for shielding the accused in the Kanjhawala accident case earlier today, while the other surrendered. Ankush surrendered this evening at Sultanpuri police station while Ashutosh was nabbed from Budh Vihar area in northwest Delhi.

A Delhi court remanded Ashutosh in police custody for three days. The accused persons causing the death of Anjali had allegedly borrowed the car from Ashutosh.

Advertisement

▶️Police have already arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna and said they were involved in shielding the accused.

▶️Sources claimed that Deepak was not in the Maruti Baleno car that mowed down Anjali.

There were five men partying in the car. One of them, the friend of the four other men, de-boarded the vehicle before the incident took place. Deepak was at his home entire night when the incident happened. He was called by one of the accused after the car hit Anjali, following which he brought his uncle’s autorickshaw to take the accused to their residences, sources said.

Advertisement

▶️Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Anjali.

“Anjali’s painful death shook the entire country. It cannot be compensated for but to help her family, the Delhi government sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh today. We are standing with her family and will help them in every possible way," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

▶️Meanwhile, the victim’s mother has called the accident a ‘well-thought-out conspiracy’ and demanded strict punishment for the accused.

Advertisement

“Nidhi is saying all the wrong things. If Nidhi was my daughter’s friend, then how did she leave her alone? This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. Nidhi might be involved in this. There should be an investigation and the five men should be punished," Rekha, Anjali’s mother was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Read all the Latest India News here