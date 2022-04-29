Delhi Sweats as Searing Heatwave Breaks 12-Year Record. Can Baked Capital Expect Respite Ahead?

Shades and umbrellas are no match for the Capital’s record-breaking heatwave that has left Delhiites begging for relief as temperatures cross 43 degrees Celsius — the highest in April in as many as 12 years — and IMD predicting that the blistering heatwave will intensify in the next five days.

It was on April 29, 1941, when Delhi recorded an all-time high temperature of 45.6 degrees. On Thursday, mercury surged to 46 degrees Celsius at Delhi’s Sports Complex, making it the hottest place in the national capital, followed by Ridge (45.1 degrees Celsius), Mungeshpur (45.8 degrees Celsius), Najafgarh (45.4 degrees Celsius) and Pitampura (45.2 degrees Celsius).

Delhi recorded nine heatwave days in April, the highest since 11 such days were witnessed in the month in 2010.

In Haryana, Gurugram was the hottest, while Hisar recorded a high temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 43.6 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 44.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 44 degrees Celsius, Ambala 42.8 degrees Celsius and Karnal 42.7 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius.

What is a heat wave?

A heatwave is recorded when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above the normal and is 40 degrees Celsius or more in the plains. The conditions to register a heatwave may also be fulfilled if the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius or more. The ‘normal’ for Delhi from April 26 to 30 is 38.6 degrees Celsius, which is a long period average.

Why is Delhi sizzling?

The heatwave spells can be attributed to dry weather on account of dry westerly winds, RK Jenamani, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department, was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded eight heatwave days in April. This is the second-highest number of heatwave days in April in a little over a decade, after 11 such days in April 2010. If the ongoing spell continues, the number of heatwave days in April this year could equal the number recorded in 2010.

The normal amount of rainfall at Safdarjung in April is 11.4 mm. In contrast, the station has recorded 0.3 mm. No rain was recorded in March, against a normal of 15.9 mm.

Any respite?

According to Jenamani, an active western disturbance could bring rainfall to northwest India from May 2 to 5. The western disturbance along with easterly winds carrying moisture from the Bay of Bengal will provide favourable conditions for rainfall or thunderstorms, and “good respite" from the heat, he said.

What is the government doing?

Sweltering heat in the city has forced the government to increase the supply of drinking water every day - to a massive 1,000 million gallons against 935 million gallons.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday announced a steady supply of around 1,000 million gallons of drinking water every day during the peak summer season (April-July). The Delhi Jal Board shared its Summer Action Plan and said that a total of 1,198 water tankers enabled with GPS for transparency will be deployed across the national capital to stave off water crisis.

What do doctors say?

Health experts have flagged medical issues like heat syncope, cramps, fatigue, and heat strokes with the rising mercury levels. Dileep Mavalankar, Director, Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar, suggested that people need to watch out for IMD advisories, stay indoors, keep themselves hydrated and rush to the nearest health centers if they feel moderate signs of heat-related illness.

