Delhi: I-T Searches at Think Tank Centre for Policy Research, Oxfam Over 'FCRA Contravention in Funds'

The income tax department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at Delhi-based independent think tank, Centre for Policy Research (CPR), and global NGO Oxfam besides a media foundation in connection with a probe related to alleged FCRA contravention in funds received by them.

According to official sources, the I-T department undertook the surprise action against three more organisations in the NGO and charitable organisation domain. The searches were conducted around noon and book of accounts as well as financial transactions were inspected, sources added.

Sources said the probe is related to alleged contravention of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The office staff and main directors and office bearers were questioned as well while mediapersons were spotted waiting outside the office premises of CPR at Dharam Marg in Chanakyapuri.

Advertisement

The CPR’s website states that it is recognised as a not-for-profit by the central government and contributions made to it are tax exempt. The website states, “CPR receives grants from the Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR), and is a Department of Science and Technology (DST) recognised institution. CPR is a member institution of the Think Tank Initiative (TTI), a programme of the International Development Research Centre (IDRC)."

It adds: “CPR receives grants from a variety of domestic and international sources, including foundations, corporate philanthropy, governments, and multilateral agencies."

The website also has a record of annual reports, grants and foreign contributions.

The CPR was once headed by prominent BJP critic and academician Pratap Bhanu Mehta, who made headlines after resigning from the post of vice-chancellor of Ashoka University. The governing board of the CPR is now chaired by political scientist Meenakshi Gopinath, who was previously a faculty member of Jawaharlal Nehru University and the principal of Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi.

Yamini Aiyar is the president and chief executive while other board members include former foreign secretary Shyam Saran and IIM professor Rama Bijapurkar.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here