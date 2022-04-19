Delhi Temperature to Soar Today as City Sees Record Heatwave This April, Rain Expected Soon. Details Here

Delhi experienced a hot ‘Monday’ as the maximum temperature settled at 40.9 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. With the heatwave on Monday, the capital saw seventh for this month and highest for April since 2010.

“Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Delhi and adjacent states on 18th and 19th. It is likely to abate thereafter due to approaching Western Disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over some parts of these areas," the IMD said in a bulletin.

Delhi had witnessed 11 heatwaves in April 2010 and six heatwaves during the month in 2017, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is above 40 degrees or 4.5 degrees higher than normal and a severe heatwave is declared when the temperature is above 40 degrees and 6.5 degrees higher than normal.

“Delhi has already recorded seven heatwave days in April so far and the eighth such day is expected on Tuesday, with the maximum once again expected to hover around 42 degrees. However, we can expect a temporary respite from Wednesday onwards, with gusty winds expected from the evening onwards, with parts also receiving a drizzle," IMD scientist RK Jenamani reportedly said.

Respite Soon

However, the IMD has predicted that light isolated rainfall is likely to happen in the national capital between April 19 to April 22 and strong dust/raising winds (speed reaching between 25-35 kmph) very likely on April 19 and April 20. “Heatwave may make a come back over Delhi-NCR for next two days. Chances of mild Dust storm and thunder storm on April 20 and 21st," Mahesh Palawat, Vice president, meteorology, SkymetWeather said.

Delhi has seen a dry spell for over two months, with no rainfall recorded at Safdarjung since February 27.

Sunny Morning Today

It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day’s maximum temperature is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius. Delhi has recorded seven heatwave days so far, the IMD official said.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) around 9 am was 301 (very poor), according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

