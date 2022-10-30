Home » News » India » Delhi: Three Bike-borne Men Rob SUV at Gun Point, Incident Caught on Camera | WATCH

Delhi: Three Bike-borne Men Rob SUV at Gun Point, Incident Caught on Camera | WATCH

A case under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Delhi Cantt police station

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: October 30, 2022, 20:52 IST

New Delhi, India

In the video, the driver parks his white Fortuner car near the spot where three persons came on a motorcycle (Twitter/@ANI)
In the video, the driver parks his white Fortuner car near the spot where three persons came on a motorcycle (Twitter/@ANI)

In a carjacking incident in Delhi’s Cantonment area, a 35-year-old man was held at gunpoint and was robbed off his SUV Toyota Fortuner car by three persons on Saturday morning. The incident took place at around 5:19 am and was caught on camera, which was later circulated across social media platforms. Delhi Cantt police station received information regarding the incident that took place on National Highway-8 near Jharera Village.

In the video, the driver parks his white Fortuner car near the spot where three persons came on a motorcycle. SUV owner Rahul then comes out of the vehicle and a man takes out a pistol from his pocket and starts to threaten him. Two other gun wielding accused join him and all the manage to escape along with the car.

The man who was robbed was identifed as Rahul, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. He told the Police that three unknown persons robbed him of his SUV Toyota Fortuner on a busy Delhi road at gun point, a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

A case under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Delhi Cantt police station, a PTI report said. An investigation is underway, a senior police official said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: October 30, 2022, 20:52 IST
last updated: October 30, 2022, 20:52 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Oozes Oomph With Her Sultry Photos In Sarees, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures