Delhi to be Jam-packed for Next 4 Days as Foreign Ministers Arrive for G20 Meet; 5-Star Hotels Sold Out

Delhi is set to be jam-packed for the next four days as ministers and diplomats from the G20 member countries will arrive in the city to take part in the foreign ministers’ meet on March 2 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC). Five-star hotels in and around Lutyen’s Delhi are fully booked for the event.

Taj Palace on Sardar Patel Marg, Taj Mansingh, Hotel Leela, ITC, and Oberoi are a few properties where the diplomats will be staying in New Delhi for the next few days. Room rates for the five-star hotels in key business cities have gone up by about 20% since the last quarter of 2022. In Delhi, the rates of 5-star hotels have shot up 30-40%.

Taj Palace on Sardar Patel Marg will be hosting diplomats from 10 countries for the next four days. It is also the venue for the state dinner, which India will host for foreign ministers from G20 countries on March 1. All 39 suites and 403 rooms at Taj Palace have been booked.

“It is challenging but very exciting to be part of a multilateral summit. The challenge is coordinating with diplomatic missions, governments, agencies," said Narayan Seth, the General Manager of Taj Sardar Patel Road.

Seth said the guests will be welcomed with the Indian culture rituals as many of whom may be visiting for the first time. The guests will be showcased Tulsi Mala and Khadi stoles to promote the idea of artisanal craftsmanship, added Seth.

The Indian cuisine served to the ministers and diplomats will be a mix from different parts of the country. A special focus will be on millet foods as India is celebrating the International Year of Millets.

Rajesh Wadhwa, Executive Chef, at Taj Palace, who has over 40 years of experience and had cooked for two former prime ministers, will be preparing food for the state dinner and delegations arriving at the hotel.

“We are focusing on the Holi component while preparing food. Gujiyas, Thandai, and Malpuwas will be served. We have also prepared room amenity boxes which have jowar, bajra, ragi ladoos, with namkeen made of millets."

The menu for the dinner includes Bajre Ki kheer, Naan, Roti, Tandoori Roti, Dal Fry, Dal Tadka, two dishes of Paneer, Bundelkhandi Mutton, Kashmiri Food, Lentil tampered with ghee from Gujarat, and curries from South India.

“India is a vast country, and we want a reflection of Indian diversity in food. So, we have tried to capture components from various states," said Chef Wadhwa.

He has also asked his team to make the food less spicy and focus more on flavours. Each country has been given a block where foreign ministers will be staying in suites, and delegates will be given rooms next to those suites.

