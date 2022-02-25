Delhi Night Curfew to be Lifted, Schools to Resume With Fully Offline Classes from April 1: CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that all coronavirus restrictions imposed in the national capital were being lifted. All schools will operate fully offline from April 1, he said on Twitter. There will be no night curfew once all restrictions are lifted but there is still no clarity if the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will issue a set of new guidelines.

Kejriwal, however, warned that people should continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as the government will be keeping a strict watch. He added that the fine imposed for not wearing a mask had been reduced to Rs 500.

The Delhi chief minister said the decision was made by DDMA at a meeting, in view of fewer daily Covid-19 cases and positivity rate hovering at 1 per cent or lower. The Covid restrictions are likely to be lifted starting next week from February 28. The DDMA will release an official and detailed order later in the evening.

Advertisement

He said the restrictions were being lifted as the Covid situation had improved and people were facing economic hardship due to job losses.

Kejriwal tweeted: “DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch."

Here are some of the Covid restrictions that will be lifted in Delhi once the new order comes into effect:

1. No night curfew will be observed

Advertisement

2. Markets will be allowed to stay open till 10 pm and eateries, bars, and cinemas can function at 100 per cent seating capacity.

3. Fines imposed for violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour, including not wearing mask or not observing physical distancing, will be reduced to Rs 500 from Rs 2,000.

According to health department data, in the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported 556 positive cases and a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent. The national capital also recorded six Covid-related fatalities.

Advertisement

At the meeting, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, emphasis was laid on following precautions as well as vaccination. Traders and political parties had asked DDMA to lift remaining curbs as Covid-19 cases were on the decline and positivity rate was below 1 per cent.

At a meeting on February 4, DDMA had allowed several relaxations, including opening of schools and colleges. Schools were allowed to function in mixed online-offline mode. The authority also did away with weekend curfew but night curfew timings were changed from 10 pm to 11 pm.

Advertisement

But the DDMA had still continued with However, several other restrictions, like permitting only one weekly market in a municipal zone. It also continued with a limit of 200 people at weddings as well funeral-related gatherings and ban on entry of visitors at religious places.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.