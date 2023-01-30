After some warm sunny and rainy days, Delhiites would shiver again as mercury is expected to drop by two to three degrees Celsius this week. However, the India Meteorological Department ruled out the return of cold wave.

IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar said the effect of continuous snowfall in the hilly areas will be seen in the plains due to which there may be a temperature drop in the coming days.

“No cold wave effect would be observed. There may be a drop in temperature by 2 to 3 degrees in the coming days including Delhi and NCR, due to which the cold may increase," news agency ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

Delhi woke up to a windy and cold morning on Monday after recording 20 mm of rainfall in a period 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

“In areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, over 60-millimetre snowfall has been observed. While in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR, heavy to moderate rainfall was recorded. In New Delhi specifically, 2-millimetre rain was recorded," the IMD official said.

The IMD said the reason for the heavy rain was western disturbance. “Due to a strong western disturbance, moderate to heavy showers of rain over the northern half of the country was observed."

The weather forecasting agency, in its bulletin today, predicted light to moderate widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours. There is a possibility of rainfall as well as snowfall in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

