Delhi Top Cop Lays Down Revised Duties for SHO, Anti-terror and Investigation Inspectors

Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday issued a standing order, laying down the duties of the three senior-most officers (station house officer, inspector ATO and inspector investigation) at a police station in Delhi, separating law and order from investigation. While the order lists revised duties of these three officers, it also re-designated inspector ATO (anti-terrorist operations) as inspector (law and order).

According to the order, a copy of which is with CNN-News18, the SHO, who is in-charge of the police station and senior-most officer, will have to visit the spot in all special report cases, ensure quality investigation and timely filing of chargesheet. The SHO will also have to ensure targeted disposal of pending cases in coordination with inspector (investigation), the order states.

“SHO being the chief investigating officer is mandated as ‘officer-in-charge’ for the purpose of sections 154 to 173 of the CrPC, and shall be responsible for supervising the work and conduct of the inspector (law and order) and inspector (investigation)," the order reads.

Listing out the duties of the SHO, the order, signed by Asthana, mentions that the SHO shall act as a guiding and controlling officer who shall ensure overall harmony and smooth functioning of both wings - investigation as well as law and order.

The order further reads that all FIRs will have to be registered with the prior approval of the SHO and all arrests will also be affected with the concurrence of the SHO.

It will be the SHO who will look after the work of the inspector (investigation) or inspector (law and order) if either of them has not been posted for a while or is on leave, the order stated.

In fact, all police control room calls should be closely monitored by the SHO who should ensure that prompt action is taken and there is no pendency, the order stated.

The document states that the standing order, however, is not meant to be water-tight compartmentalisation, and that discretion vests with the deputy commissioner of police (district) to assign any other duty, given the dynamic field situations albeit with reasonable justification and due deliberation and in consultation with the senior formations.

Further, laying down the duties of inspector investigation, the order stated that focus would primarily be monitoring investigation of cases and the officer shall not be put to any other duty without the express order of the ACP.

“Inspector (investigation) shall also deal with all court matters concerning investigation and appeal, including appearance before courts, where SHO has not specifically been called to appear. He shall liaise with all agencies critically related to investigation such as hospitals, courts, forensic labs, and prosecution branch and should also ensure equal distribution of cases among the investigation teams and be responsible for all summons and warrants and their execution," the order reads.

Asthana has further directed that inspector investigation and SHO are both responsible for ensuring legality, quality and speed of investigation of all cases in the police station.

Laying down the charges of inspector (law and order), Asthana said he will solely be responsible for maintenance of place, public tranquility and law and order in the area of the police station, under the supervision of SHO.

“He shall oversee the successful implementation of ‘eyes and ears’ scheme and also supervise all police parties on preventive duty, and ensure timely collection of intelligence of all kinds relevant to police functioning. Inspector (law and order) must ensure proper maintenance of dossiers pertaining to bad characters of the area with a law and order implication among many other duties assigned to him," the document stated.

It further said the staff posted in law and order, investigation and administrative wings of a police station will be rotated in a professional manner.

“It is the sole responsibility of the district DCP to ensure this rotation, in consultation with the senior reporting formations, and police headquarters. No staff shall remain posted in the same wing for more than three years," it said.

