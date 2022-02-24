Delhi Top Cop Rakesh Asthana Writes to LG, Urges Him to Withdraw 17 Cases Filed During Farmers’ Protest

Of all the 54 cases related to the farmers agitation and registered by the Delhi Police, investigation is and charge sheet is complete in five. Another five cases have been marked as ‘untraced’, Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Thursday.

While 44 cases are under investigation, Delhi Police have written to the office of lieutenant governor of Delhi requesting withdrawal of 17 cases, Asthana added.

The farmers had held ground at the borders of Delhi for over a year starting November 2020 till December last year, demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws.

The protests also witnessed farmers’ violent takeover of the Red Fort on January 26, 2021, during which the farmers had hoisted religious flag atop the fort.

Advertisement

In order to probe a “larger conspiracy" behind these incidents, the Delhi Police had registered various cases, some under stringent sections of sedition and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Mentioning the northeast Delhi communal riots that broke out in February 2020, CP Delhi also said that a total of 758 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered related to the violence in which 2,456 arrests were made.

“Of all the suspects arrested, we have so far filed chargesheet against 1,610 people and 1,053 were released on bail. Of all, 1,356 are in jail. Other than these, we have chargesheet filed chargesheet in 100 cases in which trial has begun. Two of our cases have so far seen conviction," the commissioner said.

At least 53 people were killed and over 550 were injured in the northeast riots that broke out on the night of February 23, 2020.

Asthana made the statements while addressing the Delhi Police’s annual press briefing at the police headquarters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.