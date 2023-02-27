Traffic Movement to be Hit Amid Heavy Security Deployment in Central Delhi Over AAP's Protest

Traffic is expected to be affected in parts of central Delhi during the day due to elaborate security arrangements put in place due to the protest called by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the arrest of its leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the excise policy case.

A senior police officer said heavy security arrangements have been made on the stretch — DDU Marg — in central Delhi where both the BJP and the AAP headquarters are located.

FOLLOW MANISH SISODIA ARREST NEWS LIVE UPDATES

Advertisement

DDU Marg has been closed by police. Delhi Traffic Police informed in a tweet on Monday morning that traffic will remain affected on DDU Marg in the carriageway from Minto Road towards ITO and vice-versa due to special traffic arrangements.

The security arrangements have been tightened after AAP’s call for a protest. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party will mark the day as a “black day" and will hold protests across the country against the arrest of Sisodia. “In Delhi, we will stage a protest at BJP’s national office at 12 noon," he said.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI0 on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.

Sisodia’s arrest comes after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi’s then health minister, in June last year. Both ministers have led what the AAP describes as the successful transformation of Delhi’s education and health services, contributing to the party’s popularity and continued electoral success.

Police on Sunday had detained 50 people, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and minister Gopal Rai, who were protesting near the CBI office.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here