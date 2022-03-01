Home » News » India » Delhi: Traffic to Remain Affected from ITO to Tilak Marg Due to Ongoing Repair Work

Delhi: Traffic to Remain Affected from ITO to Tilak Marg Due to Ongoing Repair Work

A PWD official said that the required repair work is likely to be completed by evening. (ANI Image)
A PWD official said that the required repair work is likely to be completed by evening. (ANI Image)

A PWD official said the road leading to Tilak Marg from ITO was broken and required maintenance.

PTI
Updated: March 01, 2022, 15:11 IST

An ongoing repair work by the Public Works Department will affect traffic movement from ITO to Tilak Marg here and cause inconvenience to commuters, officials said on Tuesday.

"Traffic will remain slow as one lane is closed due to repair work by PWD from ITO to Tilak Marg side before Tilak Bridge," the Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter.

A PWD official said the road leading to Tilak Marg from ITO was broken and required maintenance.

"The required repair work is being conducted since morning and is likely to be completed by evening," he said.

first published: March 01, 2022, 15:11 IST