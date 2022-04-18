Delhi Violence: Amit Shah Calls for Strict Action, 28-yr-old Arrested for Opening Fire | Key Updates

Home minister Amit Shah spoke to top officials of Delhi Police about the Jahangirpuri violence case and directed the force to take strict action, so as to avoid a repeat of the riots in the northeastern part of the city in 2020. Police, meanwhile, booked organisers for taking out the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri area without permission.

Three prime accused, including a man who allegedly opened fire during the clashes, have been arrested while Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said those spreading misinformation on social media will face legal action. The top cop also said it would not be right to discuss the case before the probe was concluded but confirmed that an altercation had erupted between two groups.

The clashes on April 16 left eight police personnel and a local injured in stone-pelting and arson. Asthana said 23 people belonging to two different communities have been arrested so far.

Recalling the incident, the Delhi CP said around 4.15 pm, a procession had started on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and the routes taken were traditional. Around 6.15 pm, some people in the procession stopped after getting into a heated argument following which stones were pelted, he said. “We have registered a case and 23 people from both communities have been held so far. Eight among them have previous criminal records," Asthana said, adding that three firearms and five swords had also been seized from the accused.

Here are the top updates in the case:

Amit Shah directs strict action against perpetrators

Home minister Amit Shah directed Delhi Police to take the strictest action against the accused. He gave clear instructions to officials that action taken must be exemplary so as to avoid a repeat of the riots that took place in Northeast Delhi in 2020. Organisers of the Hanuman Jayanti procession booked

An FIR was registered against the organisers of the procession in Jahangirpuri for taking out the rally without permission. Deputy commissioner of police (Northwest Delhi) Usha Rangnani said an FIR was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC against organisers of the rally and one of them had joined the investigation. The DCP said two other processions taken out in the morning and afternoon on Saturday had due permission. Earlier, the DCP had sent an official message, saying a case had been registered against members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal for taking out a religious procession without permission. It also stated that local VHP leader Prem Sharma was arrested. However, the statement was later withdrawn. The revised statement issued by the police also did not name the VHP and the Bajrang Dal. Man arrested for opening fire during clashes

The Delhi Police arrested a 28-year-old man, who was seen opening fire during the clash. Identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, he was spotted in a viral video wearing a blue shirt. Sonu, a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri, was on the run after the incident. “A video was being circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, showing a man in a blue shirt opening fire during the riots in Jahangirpuri. He has been nabbed by the special staff of northwest district," said deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani. Custody of prime accused extended for two days

The Rohini court extended the police custody of the prime accused, Ansar and Aslam, for two more days after they were produced before the court on Monday. Four more accused, who were also produced, were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Crime branch team attacked by bricks

Bricks were allegedly thrown at the Delhi Police Crime Branch team probing the case. The family members of an accused, Sonu, threw bricks at the police team when they went to arrest him. But, police denied any fresh incident of stone pelting as reported by some media, and said it was a “minor, one-off incident". One person was detained after this. 23 people held, police say no bid to hoist saffron flags at mosque

Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said 23 people belonging to two different communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and refuted claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque during the Hanuman Jayanti procession. During a media briefing, Asthana said those involved will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion. “No, there was no attempt to hoist any saffron flag at the mosque during the procession," Asthana said when asked if the clashes broke out after attempts were made by some to hoist the flag. Several politicians and social media users had alleged that some people tried to hoist a flag on a mosque in Jahangirpuri that led to stone pelting and violence. 14 police teams formed, social media being monitored

The investigation has been handed over to the crime branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward, Asthana said, adding that four forensics teams also visited the spot. Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police’s Special Cell has been given the responsibility to identify those involved in the case by doing a thorough and detailed analysis of digital evidence, and accordingly legal action will be taken. “We are analysing social media and if required those spreading false news, misinformation or tweeting any rumour with an intention to disturb the environment will not be spared and legal action will be taken against them," he said. Police hold Aman committee meetings

Police have also held meetings with Aman committees and are trying to restore peace and tranquility in sensitive areas. Asthana said peace committee meetings were held earlier as well and such meetings will continue to avoid any disturbance from miscreants who usually take part in such activities to disturb harmony. Heavy police deployment to avoid untoward incidents

A large number of security personnel, including those from the anti-riot force, have been deployed in the violence-hit areas. A senior police officer said over 500 personnel and six companies of additional force have been deployed round the clock. A total of 80 tear gas gun parties and water cannons have been deployed. Drones are also being used in sensitive areas for rooftop surveillance. Asthana said, “We have deployed adequate force not only in Jahangirpuri, but in other areas also. We will use technology for surveillance and are monitoring the situation to make sure that no untoward incident occurs in the future." This will continue in sensitive areas, including Jahangirpuri, until the situation returns to normal, he added. Delhi top cop visits injured cop

Asthana also visited sub-inspector Meda Lal, who was injured during the communal violence in Jahangirpuri, and assured him the department will provide him all support. The police commissioner enquired about Lal’s well-being and told him that the entire force is proud of his courage and sense of duty. Lal received a gunshot injury during the clashes.

(With PTI inputs)

