Delhi Wakes Up to Foggy Morning, Min Temp 7.6 Degrees; Air Quality 'Very Poor'

The national capital witnessed a foggy morning on Friday with visibility dropping to 200 metres as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, normal during the season. According to the India Meteorological Department, the Safdarjung observatory — considered the official marker for the city – reported moderate fog and visibility at 200 metres.

The city will witness generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Friday and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 95 per cent, the weather office said.

Delhi’s air quality was reported to be in very poor category on Thursday as the AQI value at 8 am was 382, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The AQIs of its neighbouring cities — Faridabad (368), Ghaziabad (348), Gurgaon (322), Greater Noida (312) and Noida (343) — were also recorded in the very poor category on Friday morning. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

