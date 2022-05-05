Delhi: Want Electricity Subsidy? From October 1, Ask for It, Says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the electricity subsidy in the national capital would be given only to those who ask for it from October 1. “The Delhi government will now ask people whether they want to avail subsidy on electricity. From October 1, only those consumers who opt for it will be provided the subsidy," he said during an online briefing.

In Delhi, the AAP government provides 200 units of free power per month. The Kejriwal-led AAP government had allocated Rs 3,340 crore for the power sector for 2022-23 fiscal for its Special Electricity Subsidy Scheme. Consumers in Delhi presently get “zero power bill" up to 200 units of electricity. Cheap electricity and water bills have been the AAP government’s poll promise since 2015. Since the party assumed power in the national capital, the government had maintained free electricity for poorer households with needs of less than 200 units and a subsidy of Rs 800 for consuming 201 to 400 units of monthly electricity.

Advertisement

For the electricty subsidy, the Delhi government allocated Rs 1,200 crore in 2015-16, Rs 1,577 crore in 2016-17, Rs 1,676 crore in 2017-18, Rs 1,699 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 1,720 crore in 2019-20.

The move is seen as a way to rationalise the subsidy and squash criticism of the AAP government’s ‘freebie model’ as opposition parties have announced promises of free electricity to attract voters.

Chief Minister Kejriwal made the announcement amid the launch of the ambitious Delhi Startup Policy. The policy aims to help start-ups pay rent, salary and patent fee; provide collateral and interest-free loan; give free legal and financial advice as well as help them build incubation centres and find investors.

Kejriwal said the state government procurements will now have special relaxation for startups including an allowance of two years leave from studies for college students to work on their startups. A task force to register startups under this policy will also be formed.

“Creating entrepreneurs and business leaders out of our youth is a subject very close to my heart. Our youth has tremendous potential. Given right opportunities, they can compete wid anyone in the world. Not just India, we will see Delhi become the startup destination of the world," CM Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Advertisement

Low Coal Stock

Advertisement

The announcement comes as the national capital faces a low coal stock, leading the state government to sound an alarm over supplying power to Delhi. State Power Minister Satyendar Jain has recently written to Union Power Minister R K Singh with details of low coal stock at various thermal plants supplying power to Delhi and urged the Centre to ensure adequate availability of coal for uninterrupted electricity supply in the capital.

Meanwhile, Singh had responded by saying the Delhi government was “misleading" the public with incorrect information about the electricity situation in the capital. He had also shared the availability of coal at various plants.

Jain on Wednesday retaliated stating the coal stock figures mentioned in the April 28 letter to Singh were taken from Centre’s website — National Power Portal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.