Air Pollution Watch LIVE Updates: Smog Continues to Choke Delhiites as AQI in 'Severe' Category

The overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi, which entered the 'severe' category on Friday, continued to be in the same zone as the national capital on Saturday recorded its upward trend and stood at 533. On Friday, Delhi's AQI was at 462.
Stubble burning accounted for 36 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Friday, the highest this season so far, according to government air quality forecast agency SAFAR. “The overall air quality of Delhi plunged to the upper end of the ‘severe’ category with additional firework emissions The share of stubble emissions has peaked today at 36 per cent," said Gufran Beig, the founder project director of SAFAR. “Local winds have picked up, and fast dispersion (of pollutants) is expected now. Without any more firecracker emissions, the AQI will improve to the ‘very poor’ category by tonight although the stubble contribution is expected to remain almost the same (on Saturday)," he said. On Thursday, farm fires accounted for 25 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution.
The AQI is calculated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for five primary air pollutants for which national air quality limits have been established to protect public health.
1. Ground-level ozone
2. Particle pollution/particulate matter (PM2.5/pm 10)
3. Carbon Monoxide
4. Sulfur dioxide
5. Nitrogen dioxide
Supreme Court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat on Friday said that the weather outside is not good at all while referring to the spike in air pollution level in the national capital post-Diwali celebrations. Speaking at a book launch, Justice Bhat said, I will shock you by saying that the only thing good about this morning is this event because the weather outside is not good at all. Recently, the apex court had said that celebration cannot be at the cost of others’ health and clarified that while there is no total ban on the use of firecrackers, those fireworks which contain Barium salts are prohibited.
The AQI is a number used by government agencies to assess and communicate air pollution levels to the public. A higher AQI indicates unfavourable health effects for a huge proportion of the population. It is measured using an air sensor and an air pollutant concentration over a predetermined averaging period. The results are classified into ranges, with each range receiving a descriptor, a colour code, and a standardised public health advisory.
Historically, all continents have used the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) AQI. When numerous contaminants are measured at a monitoring site, the highest AQI value in a one-hour average is given for that site. However, each country’s air pollution is highly distinctive to the country’s pollution kind, according to reports.
Delhi is expected to witness a “partly cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning and strong surface winds during the day" on Saturday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. The maximum temperature is likely to reach up to 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to settle at 14 degrees Celsius, it forecast.
The air quality across Delhi-NCR nosedived to the ‘severe’ zone on Diwali night and even the recently-launched smog tower at Connaught Place could not provide breathable air to residents nearby, government data showed. Around 9 pm on Thursday, the 24-metre-high air purifier, considered the first such structure in India, recorded a PM2.5 concentration of 642 micrograms per cubic metre at the inlet and 453 micrograms per cubic metre at the outlet.
The smog tower could only reduce the PM10 level from 649 micrograms per cubic meter to 511 micrograms per cubic meter, according to the readings taken at 9 pm on Thursday.
A thick layer of acrid smog hung over Delhi-NCR on Friday after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali and emissions from farm fires in the region peaked at 36 per cent. Residents in many parts of Delhi-NCR complained of an itchy throat and watery eyes on Friday.
• Ahead of the festive season, the Delhi government had announced a complete ban on firecrackers till January 1, 2022, and ran an aggressive campaign against their sale and use.
• The Haryana government had imposed a ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in 14 of its districts in the National Capital Region.
• Green crackers were allowed on Diwali in Uttar Pradesh only for two hours in areas with moderate or better air quality.
The overall air quality in Delhi continues to be in ‘severe’ category as it stood at 533 on Saturday morning, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
Delhi recorded its poorest post-Diwali air quality in five years on Friday with a deadly cocktail of noxious fumes from firecrackers and stubble burning pushing the 24-average AQI to 462, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) the day after Diwali was 435 last year, 368 in 2019; 390 in 2018; 403 in 2017 and 445 in 2016. The AQI was 382 on Diwali day this year, 414 in 2020; 337 in 2019; 281 in 2018; 319 in 2017 and 431 in 2016.
A thick layer of acrid smog hung over Delhi-NCR on Friday after residents flouted the firecracker ban and emissions from farm fires in the region peaked at 36 per cent, pushing the capital’s 24-hour average air quality index for the day after Diwali to 462, the highest in five years. In neighbouring Noida, the 24-hour AQI was 475, the highest in the country. The neighbouring cities of Faridabad (469), Greater Noida (464), Ghaziabad (470), Gurgaon (472) also recorded ‘severe’ air pollution levels.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
Ahead of the festival season, the Delhi government had announced a complete ban on crackers till January 1, 2022 and ran an aggressive campaign against the sale and use of crackers.
Even the recently-launched smog tower at Connaught Place could not give breathable air to residents nearby on Diwali night as the air quality across Delhi-NCR nosedived to the “severe” zone following rampant cracker bursting, government data showed. Around 9 pm on Thursday, the 24-metre-high air purifier, considered the first such structure in India, recorded a PM2.5 concentration of 642 micrograms per cubic metre at the inlet and 453 micrograms per cubic metre at the outlet.
The smog tower could only reduce the PM10 level from 649 micrograms per cubic metre to 511 micrograms per cubic metre, as per the readings taken at 9 pm. The safe limit for the lung-damaging fine particles PM2.5 and PM10 is 60 micrograms per cubic metre and 100 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively.
Sunil Dahiya of the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said all environmentalists and scientists have been saying there is no proven record or data globally that establishes that smog towers are effective. “This experiment at Connaught Place has shown that smog towers can never be a solution to the problem of air pollution. Any further wastage of money on such structures should be stopped immediately. The money should be utilised to reduce pollution at source,” he said.
According to the Graded Response Action Plan, the air quality is considered to be in the ’emergency’ category if PM2.5 and PM10 levels continue to be above 300 micrograms per cubic metre and 500 micrograms per cubic metre respectively for 48 hours or more. Low temperature and fog in the morning allowed the accumulation of pollutants.
(with inputs from PTI)
