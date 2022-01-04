Home » News » India » Delhi Weather Today: Mercury Rises, Min Temp at 8.5 Deg C; Air Quality in 'Very Poor' Category

Delhi Weather Today: Mercury Rises, Min Temp at 8.5 Deg C; Air Quality in 'Very Poor' Category

A residential building is seen shrouded in smog in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi. (File Photo: Reuters)
A residential building is seen shrouded in smog in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi. (File Photo: Reuters)

On Monday, the minimum temperature was 5.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Advertisement
PTI
New Delhi // Updated: January 04, 2022, 10:39 IST

The mercury rose by a few notches in Delhi on Tuesday as the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius, officials said. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 5.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the maximum temperature was logged at 21.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

At the Safdarjung Observatory, the minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity level was 95 per cent in the morning.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain later in the day, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius. The air quality in Delhi was “very poor" as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 391 in the morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Advertisement

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: January 04, 2022, 10:39 IST