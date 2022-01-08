Delhi Weather Today: Heavy Rains Lash Capital, Noida, Gurugram; IMD Says ‘More Downpour in Next 2 Hrs’

Heavy rains lashed the national capital and adjoining areas through the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. India Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rain to continue for the next two hours.

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over & adjoining areas of entire Delhi & NCR (Ballabhgarh, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Tizara, Alwar (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours (issued at 7 am)," IMD tweeted.

At around 5 am, the weather body predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas.

The are which heavy rain entire Delhi and NCR region - Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, along with Karnal, Panipat, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana), Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat (Uttar Pradesh), Bhiwari (Rajasthan).

Along with Delhi-NCR, light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorms are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan till next 24 hours and subside thereafter.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital improved to ‘poor’ from ‘very poor’ category on Friday, a day after the national capital experienced intermittent rain spells, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 273, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

