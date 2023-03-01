The residents of Delhi and the national capital region woke up to rain and dust storm on Wednesday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted “thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain" for the next two hours.

Elaborating on the prediction, the weather department said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of north-west Delhi and south-west Delhi (Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh).

It also predicated similar weather conditions for regions near Delhi, including Haryana’s Bahadurgarh, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Karnal, Meham, Rohtak; and Uttar Pradesh’s Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Hastinapur, Chandpur and Amroha.

A few reports quoted the IMD as saying that heavy snowfall is also expected to occur in one or two places, including light to moderate rain and snow over the Western Himalayas. There is a possibility of light to very light rains in Punjab and north-west Rajasthan, the weathermen said.

A local Hindi report quoted the IMD as saying that there may not be any significant change in the temperature of Delhi, but the sky will remain cloudy and light rain may occur. The prediction stated that the minimum temperature can reach 14 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature can come down to 32 degree Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh, the weather department stated that the sky will be clear in the capital of Lucknow, and no significant change in temperature is expected. However, in Delhi’s neighbouring region of Noida, there is a possibility of partly cloudy sky.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Uttarakhand, where snowfall is expected. The forecast said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag and Dehradun.

A local report quoted meteorological department director Vikram Singh as saying that stormy winds can blow with rain in the high altitude areas of Uttarakhand. The department has issued an alert for weather change, especially on March 1 and 2 (Wednesday and Thursday).

There are also chances of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, while Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, South Tamil Nadu, parts of Kerala and southern parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands may see scattered rains.

For the month of March, the IMD has forecast normal (83-117% of LPA) rainfall in parts of the country. However, most areas of northwest India, west central India and some parts of east and northeast India may see below normal rainfall.

Normal to above normal rainfall is expected in parts of peninsular India, east central India and some isolated pockets of northeast India, the weather department said.

The rains have come as a relief after India witnessed its hottest February on record this year — the highest since 1901. The IMD has warned of an increased probability of occurrence of heatwaves over many regions of central as well as north-west India through the season.

This comes as a dire warning, especially after last year’s record-breaking summer, which claimed several lives and caused staggering crop loss and power crisis across the country. India had recorded one of its hottest summers on record, with two successive heatwaves in March, which were not only severe, but prolonged. The sudden heat conditions had left farmers counting their losses, as the wheat grains failed to mature normally.

