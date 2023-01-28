Adding to an array of recent crimes against women in Delhi, a woman was brutally assaulted, molested and threatened twice in 5 days, only because she fed and walked her pet and community dogs. The incident is from the Baba Haridas Nagar area of southwest Delhi.

Those behind the act include three people, who were arrested in the connection with the assault case. Among the three, two were her neighbours and another was a minor. Police are now on the lookout for two other people who attacked her on Friday and threatened her against deposing in court in the previous case, a Hindustan Times report said.

The neighbours have been identified as Iran and Imran, who allegedly sent three people on a motorcycle to threaten the woman to not walk the dogs. Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan Mandava said that on January 22, a case of assault, wrongful restraint, molestation, sexual harassment and threatening was registered after the woman alleged that she was stopped and threatened.

The bike-borne men have been identified as Shivam, Dileep alias Kale and a minor boy. Shivam was arrested in connection with another case on January 23, a day after the incident, and the minor detained. Dileep, however, is still at large.

“The three had allegedly threatened the woman not to get involved in a fight with her two neighbours Iran and Imran, who were also arrested and produced in court. They were subsequently granted bail. The dispute between them and the woman was over the feeding walking of dogs in the area," said the DCP.

The woman had filed another complaint on Friday in which she alleged that when she was walking her dog near her house, two people on a motorcycle assaulted her and threatened her not to depose in court in the previous case.

“Injuries are superficial in nature as opined by the doctor. A separate case was registered under sections 324, 195A, 506, and 34 of Indian Penal Code. Further probe is on," said DCP Mandava.

