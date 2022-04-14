Delhi: Woman Jumps off Akshardham Metro Station in Suicide Bid, Alert CISF Saves Life

CISF personnel on Thursday saved a young woman after she jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform of the Akshardham Metro station in a suicide bid. Security personnel deployed at the metro station were alerted by passengers of a woman standing on the edge of platform No. 2 at around 7:30 am, Assitant Inspector General, CISF said in a statement.

The CISF personnel swung into action and tried to dissuade her from taking the extreme step. Meanwhile, another team with the help of local civil employees arranged for a blanket to catch her in case she decides to jump, the senior official said.

The hair-raising video of the incident shows the woman jumping from the ledge and getting caught on a blanket stretched by CISF personnel and other people present there.

Advertisement

“Due to the severity of the fall, she sustained severe injuries but her life has been saved. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she is under treatment," the statement said.

The woman who hails from Punjab is reported to be deaf and mute. She sustained a fracture on her leg and hand and is undergoing treatment at the LBS hospital, according to a News18 report.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provides a counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro rail network.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.