Delhi Woman Kidnapped, Gang-Raped in Ghaziabad for 2 Days, Found With Iron Rod Inserted in Pvt Part

In a horrific case, a 38-year-old Delhi woman was brutally gang-raped and found “wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied and an iron rod inserted in her private part", a case that Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief said reminded her of the Nirbhaya incident.

According to the panel, the woman — a resident of Nand Nagri — was waiting for an auto-rickshaw in Ghaziabad to attend her brother’s birthday celebration on October 16 when four men kidnapped her in an SUV. They, along with another man, allegedly gang-raped and tortured her for two days, it said.

The woman is being treated at a hospital in Delhi, but is in a “very critical condition", it said. A notice has been issued to the Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police seeking an action taken report and a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made.

“The Commission was informed that the survivor lives in Nand Nagri in Delhi and had gone to Ghaziabad to participate in her brother’s birthday celebration on October 16, when she was returning at night, while waiting for an auto, four persons kidnapped her in a Scorpio car. They took her to an unknown location, where one more person was present," the notice stated.

“They brutally gang raped her and continued to rape and torture her for two days. They even inserted an iron rod inside her private parts. Thereafter, they hid her in a jute bag, tied up her arms and legs and threw her out on a road. The woman was found in a very serious condition in a pool of blood, with the iron rod still inside her. The woman is presently admitted in a hospital in Delhi in a very critical condition," the notice further read.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “The incident is very horrific and disturbing. It reminds me of the Nirbhaya case. All accused must be arrested immediately and strict action taken against them. I fail to understand how long women and children be subjected to such extreme brutality."

Police said they were alerted about the woman lying near Ashram Road. They then took her to GTB Hospital and registered a case.

Four people have been taken into custody for questioning. Police said the initial probe also indicated a property dispute between the two sides which is sub-judice.

