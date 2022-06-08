Delhi: Woman Ties 5-yr-old Daughter on Terrace in Blistering Heat for Refusing to do Homework | WATCH

The Delhi Police on Wednesday initiated action against the family of a five-year-old after a video of the minor lying in the scorching heat with her hands tied behind her back surfaced on social media and drew ire from social media users.

The incident took place on June 2 in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area. As the girl was not doing her homework, her mother tied her hands and legs and left her on the terrace, police said.

Advertisement

The Delhi Police said the girl’s family has been identified and appropriate action initiated. “After a video of a girl child tied up on the roof of a house surfaced on social media, all possible efforts were made by Delhi Police to ascertain her identity and circumstances. The child’s family has been identified and appropriate action initiated," the Delhi Police tweeted.

The video shot from a neighbouring house shows the girl crying for help while struggling to free herself from the ties. A woman, who shot the video, is heard saying that the child’s mother tied her hands and legs and left her on the roof in sweltering heat around 2 pm.

Police have located the building to be situated in the Khajuri Khas area and traced the girl’s family. Enquiries are being made and legal action will be taken against the family, a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

Social media users expressed outrage over the incident and demanded action against the culprits. One of the users also tagged Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal. This is HORRIBLE. Please take note of this immediately, said Rahul Singh urging authorities to act on the matter. Another user Anand Verma said, Please look into this matter immediately.

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights has taken a suo moto cognizance of the matter. “After a video of a girl child tied up on the roof of a house surfaced on social media, DCPCR has taken suo-moto cognizance in the instant matter and directions have been issued to the concerned authorities to take immediate action," it said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.