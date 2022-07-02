Delhi, Your Auto-rickshaw & Cab Rides to be Costlier as Fare Hike Proposal Likely to Get Green Signal

Commuters using public transport, such as auto-rickshaws and cabs, may be in for a costlier ride. The Delhi government has in principle approved the proposal to increase auto-rickshaw and taxi fares, officials said on Friday.

According to the proposal, which is likely to come up for cabinet approval during the next meeting, three-wheeler charges for every kilometre will go up by Rs 1.50 while the base fare for taxis will rise by Rs 15. The hike has been necessitated due to increased CNG prices, officials said.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the government was planning to increase the fares. It formed a 13-member fare revision committee in April.

In its report submitted in May, the committee recommended a hike of Re 1 per kilometre for three-wheelers and up to 60 per cent for taxis. Officials said meter down charges (base price) for auto-rickshaws will be revised to Rs 30 instead of Rs 25, and after that every kilometre will be charged at Rs 11 instead of Rs 9.50.

For taxis, meter down charges will be Rs 40 instead of Rs 25. For non-AC taxis, fare for every kilometre will be Rs 17 instead of Rs 14, while for AC taxis, fare will be revised to Rs 20 from Rs 16.

App-based aggregators had already hiked their prices while there had been no revision in prices of auto-rickshaws and taxis, whose fares are regulated by the government.

The taxi fares were last revised in 2013, said sources. The committee took into consideration increasing CNG prices over nine years and hike in prices of spare parts of vehicles, they added.

“Based on recommendations, we will be hiking fares after cabinet approval," Gahlot told PTI.

The price of CNG has risen to Rs 75.61 per kg within a span of over six months. It was Rs 52.04 on January 1. The committee had travelled in auto-rickshaws and taxis to gauge the mood of drivers before making its recommendations.

