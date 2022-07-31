Delhiites Empty Liquor Store Shelves as Old Excise Policy Resumes Tomorrow. Here's What Changes

Delhiites thronged liquor stores over the weekend as the national capital stares at a major shortage in the coming days with private wine and beer stores going to shut shop from August 1. The old liquor sale policy, which is set to return from Monday, will stay in place for six months.

The 468 private liquor shops operating in the city will be shut from August 1 as the term of their licences under the excise policy 2021-22 expires on July 31.

There was a rush of liquor buyers till late evening at the Star City Mall in Mayur Vihar Extension with vends fast running out of stock, PTI reported.

“Don’t go inside there is no liquor," said a person returning empty handed from the mall housing several retail liquor stores.

“There has been a mad rush since the afternoon hours. We are turning down customers asking for specific brands as most have been sold. Many people, however, buying whatever is available," said an employee of a shop in the mall.

With the government taking back new excise policy, booze lovers in the city were given rebates and special offers like one plus on and one plus two free by private vends for one last time in the city.

“The shop is going to close and we are selling out the stock. We have started offer of buy one get 2 free on all kinds of liquor and beer to dispose off stocks," said a liquor vend employee in Laxmi Nagar.

What changes from tomorrow?

• Excise Policy 2021-22 extended twice before for two months each after April, will come to an end on July 31 as Delhi government has decided to go back to old excise regime and run liquor stores for coming six months.

• The move comes amid an ongoing investigation by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and a face-off between lieutenant governor VK Saxena and Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

• As per the old liquor policy in Delhi, all liquor shops in the city used to be shut for 21 days while only three dry days were observed in the new policy.

• Under the old liquor policy, over 864 liquor shops were available in Delhi including 389 run by private players and 475 by the government agencies.

• There were no offers including discounts or one-plus-one offer available on liquors.

• Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, after withdrawing the new excise policy on Saturday, said at present, Delhi has one liquor shop for 22,707 people.

• It will be the second time within any year as the city is staring at a liquor shortage. For three weeks before new excise came into operation of private run liquor vends from November 17, 2021, there was a shortage of alcohol in Delhi as government-run stores and individual licensees were quitting retail business.

