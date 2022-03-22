Three Delhi Civic Bodies to be Merged Soon? Cabinet Gives Nod, Unification Bill May Come Up in Parl This Week

Delhi’s three municipal corporations — north, south and east — are likely to merged soon as Cabinet on Tuesday approved its unification bill. The bill is likely to be brought up in Parliament this week.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi was trifurcated in 2012 by the then Congress government led by Sheila Dikshit, in an attempt to make inroads into the civic bodies, which had become a BJP bastion, as well as to dilute the powers of a single powerful mayor in the city. The Delhi Municipal Act, 1957 was amended by the Parliament in 2012 to trifurcate the unified MCD.

Reacting to the development, AAP’s national spokesperson said, “Unification of 3 MCDs could have been done long back and could have been done anytime. This is simply a ploy to delay the pending elections of MCD. BJP is scared of losing MCD elections in Delhi."

Until 2012, the unified MCD had 22 departments, each headed by a senior bureaucrat and one engineer-in-chief who reported to the commissioner. After the trifurcation in 2012, everything tripled.

A report in Hindustan Times quoted Deep Chand Mathur, who worked as the MCD’s director of information, between 1980 and 2011, as saying: “Instead of 22 heads of departments, we had 66 department heads across the three MCDs. Three commissioners, three engineer-in-chiefs, three education directors, three municipal health officers, and their deputies. For some officials it meant rise in salaries, promotions, perks and official vehicles."

Just by cutting down the bureaucracy into one-third of what it is today, would save the corporations nearly Rs 200 crore per annum, Yogender Maan, retired director (information), MCD, was quoted.

