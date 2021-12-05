Delhi's Air Quality Recorded in 'Very Poor' Category; 40 Flying Squads Formed to Monitor Compliance

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the “very poor" category on Sunday, according to the real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average AQI in Delhi was recorded at 305. Faridabad registered an AQI of 311, Ghaziabad 294, Gurgaon 277 and Noida 266.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe". According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitoring agency SAFAR, for the next two days, the wind speed is likely to be favourable for the dispersion of pollutants, while the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to drop.

The Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has constituted 40 flying squads to inspect and monitor the compliance of the panel’s directions to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR, a statement said on Sunday. The CAQM had constituted a five-member “Enforcement Task Force" (ETF) on Thursday to monitor and supervise the implementation of its directions through inspection teams or flying squads.

Advertisement

Twelve inspection teams each have been constituted for the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, while four teams have been deputed in the national capital region (NCR) districts of Rajasthan, the statement said.

The ETF has been holding exhaustive review meetings with the 40 flying squads. These teams have been inspecting industrial units, construction and demolition sites, commercial and residential units, air pollution hotspots, etc. and reporting to the commission daily, it said.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 11.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity recorded at 5:30 pm was 95 per cent.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Monday and shallow fog in the morning, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius respectively.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.