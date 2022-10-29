Delhi's Air Quality Nears 'Severe' Category, GRAP Stage III Invoked | Here's All About These Anti-pollution Curbs

Worsening air quality due to rise in pollution levels in Delhi prompted the Centre’s air quality panel to immediately implement certain curbs under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index stood at 397 in the ‘very poor’ category at 4 pm, the worst since January.

After Diwali on October 24, when AQI was recorded at 312 (very poor), it was 302 (very poor) on October 25, 271 (poor) on October 26, 354 (very poor) on October 27. On Friday (October 28), however, it reached an alarming 455 in the ‘severe’ category in some areas of the city.

Soon, the Central Air Quality Management (CAQM) banned construction and demolition activities except for essential projects under national security, defence, railways and metro rail among others. It also said restrictions on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in the NCR might be imposed, considering the worsening air quality.

What is GRAP and the role of CAQM?

Graded Response Action Plan, or GRAP, is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and the national capital region as well as surrounding areas, as per severity of the situation.

It classifies air quality in Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I - ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II - ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III - ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI >450).

The CAQM mostly relies on air quality and weather forecast by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to make changes in implementation measures under GRAP. Even as stage III is implemented, measures under stages I and II will continue to be enforced.

Earlier this year, the CAQM revised GRAP that was first notified in January 2017 by the environment ministry. It was based on a plan submitted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in November 2016. The CAQM has been tasked with implementing GRAP only from 2021. Before that, it was the responsibility of the now-dissolved Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority for the NCR.

When it was first notified in 2017, measures under GRAP were invoked only after pollution concentrations reached a certain level. But now, the exercise will be more preventive in nature and measures will kick in based on meteorological forecasts so as to prevent the AQI from deteriorating.

The earlier version was based on PM10 and PM2.5 levels, but this time it will be based on AQI that takes all kinds of pollutants in the air into account, including ozone, sulphur dioxide and oxides of nitrogen, according to a report published by The Indian Express.

What is stage III of GRAP?

Under stage III, the CAQM has directed authorities to enforce a strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the NCR, except for essential projects (such as railways, metro, airports, ISBTs, national security/defence-related projects of national importance) and non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration and electrical works.

Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers not operating on clean fuels, and mining and associated activities in the NCR have also been banned.

State governments in Delhi-NCR may also impose restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers, the CAQM said.

Why has stage III been implemented?

A sub-committee of the CAQM held an emergency meeting as air quality in the capital worsened and is predicted to deteriorate. As per the dynamic model and weather/meteorological forecast, the overall air quality over Delhi is likely to fluctuate between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ in the coming days.

The GRAP Stage III has been implemented to prevent further deterioration of air quality. All these actions as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP – ‘Severe’ air quality – are to be implemented by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect.

The measures have also been taken due to unfavourable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and sudden spike in farm fire incidents. The CAQM has advised the public to cooperate and follow the Citizen Charter under GRAP and directed agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP. It has also directed Delhi Pollution Control Board and pollution control boards of the NCR to ensure strict implementation of actions under GRAP during this period.

What about stages I and II of GRAP?

Stages I and II of the revised GRAP were invoked by the CAQM on October 5 and 19. Under these stages, the standard approved fuel list for NCR has banned the use of heavily polluting fuels like coal, furnace oil among others. Biomass fuels with stricter emission norms have, however, been permitted considering the huge availability and need to promote environmentally sustainable use of biomass.

“The commission in association with the state governments has launched a drive for shifting all industries in NCR to cleaner fuels as per the approved list," the environment ministry said on Friday.

The commission has issued directions to close 45 coal-based industrial units in Rajasthan. A total of 32 such units (nine in Haryana and 23 in Uttar Pradesh) have already been shut down on a permanent basis. A total of 48 units (eight in Haryana and 40 in UP) have temporarily suspended their operations till these units are converted to approved fuels.

What are other measures under GRAP?

Under GRAP, the CAQM has increased the number of field inspections through flying squads so that there is proper implementation and compliance of anti-pollution measures. The focus of these inspections is mainly on compliance with statutory directions of the commission, particularly for use of only “approved fuels" in Delhi-NCR.

Mainly clear skies expected for next three days

The national capital is likely to witness mainly clear skies with shallow fog in the morning over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department said. Delhi’s maximum temperature settled at 31.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, on Saturday and the minimum at 15.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

