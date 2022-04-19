Delhi’s Jahangirpuri Hub of Criminals, Illegal Weapons No Big Deal Here: Cops on Hanuman Jayanti Clashes

Jahangirpuri, the area which saw a communal riots on Saturday, is a “hub of criminals" for whom “acquiring weapons illegally is no big deal", according to police officers who have served or supervised the district or range. However, all officers said the criminals have never attacked local police station cops.

Clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight policemen and a local were injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said 23 people belonging to two communities have been arrested so far. The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward. Four forensics teams also visited the spot to gather evidence.

From joint commissioner to station house officer (SHO), News18 spoke to various officers, who had supervised or served in the area.

A senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who served area as the district deputy commissioner of police (DCP), described the area as “criminal-prone". “While running the North-West District, the priority is maintaining law and order in Jahangirpuri. The local police should have a good network and penetration in the area. In case of any street crime such as robbery, mostly, a criminal from the area is found to be either involved or aware of it," he said.

CRIME FILE

Jahangirpuri is close to the famous Azadpur Market. The Jahangirpuri police station, on an average, registers one case every six hours. The police station is in the top 10 in Delhi in robberies.

Last year, the police station saw 1,130 cases, while in 2022, the number was 439 until before the riots.

“Any special unit such as crime branch or special cell etc. avoids operating in the area without the support of local police, especially the beat officer. An attack on cops, like the one on Saturday, however, is unprecedented," a former district DCP told News18.

An inspector, who was the SHO in the area, said that C and CD block are priority and under radar of local police. “Kushal Chowk in Jahangirpuri is an area where maintaining law and order is top priority. Local staff and beat officers have good sources in the area," the officer said.

When asked about possession of illegal arms, which were used during riots, a senior officer said, “It is no surprise for any cop who has supervised or served in the area or district. The area has seen a growth in the number of migrants over the past few years. It is among Delhi’s top areas where illegal arms can be procured easily. Even after multiple operations conducted by Delhi Police in the area, criminals manage to get arms illegally," said a joint commissioner of police, who has served the range.

“Not only Delhi Police, there have been instances where other state police have contacted local police regarding crimes in their states. The men often commit crimes in other cities and come back here," said a senior officer.

