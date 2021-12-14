Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles at 22.7 Deg C, Air Quality 'very Poor'

Tuesday’s cold morning gave way to a sunny afternoon in Delhi with the maximum temperature settling at 22.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, the weather department said.

The city’s Palam observatory recorded a low of 10.5 degrees Celsius and a high of 22 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the national capital had recorded its lowest temperature of the season so far at 6.4 degrees Celsius, weather officials said.

The sky will be partly cloudy on Wednesday and there will be shallow fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius and seven degrees Celsius respectively, they said. On Tuesday, the humidity levels oscillated between 97 per cent and 47 per cent, the weather office added.

Advertisement

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in the city at 4 pm stood at 367, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category, deteriorating from Monday when it was 331. The AQI of neighbouring areas of Faridabad (359), Ghaziabad (324), Gurugram (306) and Noida (332) were also recorded in the ‘very poor’ category. The AQI of Greater Noida stood at 284 (poor category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.