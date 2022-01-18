Delhi's Minimum Temp Settles at 8.5 Deg Celsius, AQI in 'Very Poor' Category

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, according to official data. On Monday morning too, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded almost a similar reading with 8.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 90 per cent, according to the data shared by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the city had shivered in biting cold as it had registered a high of 16.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category (339) in the morning, data from CPCB showed. The AQI reading on Monday evening, at around 4 pm was also in the same category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

