Delhi's New Liquor Policy May Reduce Legal Drinking Age to 21, Allow Private Players in Retail Business | Details

Private players may now get to take part in sale of alcohol if Delhi’s government new liquor policy permits them to. The new excise policy for 2022-23 may also reduce the legal drinking age in the national capital from 25 to 21. Moreover, it may be permitted to serve alcohol in from 1am to 3am in the national capital.

The development comes not so long after the Delhi Liquor Traders Association (DLTA) urged the Delhi government to allow private players in the retail business for better customer experience and competing with towns like Gurugram and Noida.

According to reports, the DLTA submitted its recommendations to Delhi Excise minister and top officials of the government on Tuesday. A special committee was recently formed by the Delhi government to look into the new excise policy, and is yet to submit its preliminary report.

Demands of the liquor traders

In a detailed letter, the association stated that allowing spacious liquor shops by private players and keeping them open at shopping malls and prominent markets till 1 am will ensure that customers of Delhi do not look for fill in Gurgram, Noida and Faridabad.

The association said that Delhi has hands on experience of government only, private only and government plus private models of liquor trade and it appears that the latter was the best. The city currently has around 550 small-sized liquor stores run by four Delhi government corporations. The number is planned to be raised further to 700.

The liquor traders’ body has also recommended keeping the number of ‘dry days’ in the city to a minimum and at par with the border cities to prevent flight of consumers from the city.

Controversy surrounding Excise Policy 2021-22

The current set of rules and regulations expires on March 31, after which the new excise policy will be introduced in Delhi. Notably, the Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn after it landed into controversy due to allegations of corruption.

After withdrawal of the liquor policy 2021-22, private licensees quit the retail business and the Delhi government undertakings opened vends across the city from September last year.

(With PTI Inputs)

