‘Delhi’s Pride’: Sarojini, Lajpat Among 5 Markets to Get ‘World Class’ Makeover, New Branding

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday made an important announcement regarding some big and popular markets of the city. Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Khari Baoli, Kamla Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be the first five markets to get a “world class makeover" and “new identity" under the first phase of an initiative to revamp the city’s market areas.

In a virtual press conference, shared on his Twitter, Kejriwal said, “With a new identity, the markets of Delhi will now move towards progress. Important announcement regarding big markets of Delhi."

The chief minister said under this initiative, markets will be redeveloped, beautified, and get a new branding keeping in mind their public appeal. “These markets are Delhi’s pride and, once redeveloped, tourists from across the world will visit them. This is in accordance with the announcement in the ‘Rozgar Budget’ to create more job avenues," he added.

He further said the Delhi government had put an advertisement in the newspaper on April 22, following which it received 49 applications from 33 markets. Soon, an eight-member committee was formed and nine were shortlisted, he added.

Kejriwal also said the committee members inspected the markets and then made a final list of five in consultation with market associations, shopkeepers and other stakeholders.

Each market was chosen for its unique selling point, and rebranding value. In their report, the selection committee has mentioned that Kamla Nagar’s USP lies in its appeal to the youth. “Kamla Nagar is known to be a popular spot for youngsters, who gather there for adda," Kejriwal said.

Khari Baoli has been chosen for having the best spices, and spices have been traded here since the Mughal empire.

Lajpat Nagar is known for high-end street fashion and is a one-stop destination for ladies’ fashion and wedding shopping, the committee has noted in its report.

As for Sarojini Nagar, the USP is fast fashion with the latest trendsetting fashions, while Kirti Nagar is a one-stop shop for furniture.

“I congratulate the market associations and shopkeepers of these markets. These have been chosen for the first phase, to make them world standard," Kejriwal said.

As for the design component itself, the Delhi government will announce a competition in six weeks, the CM said. “India’s best designers and architects will take part in the competition. The best designs will be chosen, on the basis of which these markets will be remade," he added.

Under the Delhi government’s project, markets will be beautified and civic amenities enhanced so that footfall increases as does business.

