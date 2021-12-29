Delhi's Yellow Alert to Continue, No Fresh Covid-19 Curbs For Now: DDMA Amid Omicron Fear

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday announced no further Covid-19 restrictions will be imposed and the ‘yellow alert’ sounded in the national capital will continue. “It was decided to continue with the existing restrictions imposed recently in view of rising cases and to keep a close vigil on the ground situation," an official statement read.

The crucial meeting was held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 4 pm to review the Omicron threat and discuss the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Delhi. The meeting also took stock of the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) sounded by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

After a detailed discussion with experts, the DDMA emphasised the need to strictly follow and enforce COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) especially in wake of rising cases of Omicron strain. Delhi has the largest share of Omicron cases in the country with 238 cases.

It was also reiterated to continue with the Test, Track and Treat strategy with a special focus on surveillance, de-alienation of containment zones, isolation of positive cases and close monitoring of home isolation cases in order to break the chain of transmission.

The Health Department was advised to enhance the preparedness for future surges, closely monitor bed occupancy and strengthen the home isolation strategy.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, NITI Aayog member V K Paul, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, NDMA Joint Secretary, secretaries of health and home departments of the city government along with experts.

