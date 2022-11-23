Deliberating on Digital Challenges: International Conference on Cyberlaw, Cybercrime & Cybersecurity Begins

Organised by Cyberlaws.Net and Pavan Duggal Associates, Advocates, the International Conference on Cyberlaw, Cybercrime & Cybersecurity 2022 kicked off on November 23, aiming to examine and analyse the emerging cyberlaw, cybercrime, and cybersecurity trends of today’s times.

The conference is expected to be attended by various international delegates and speakers, as well as representatives from the national diaspora representing the stakeholders in the digital ecosystem and live web.

However, prior to the official launch of the ICCC 2022, India Precursor Sessions were organised on November 23 at CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Delhi.

The India Precursor Sessions served as a warm-up for the ICCC 2022 and were attended by several cybersecurity experts including some government officials.

These sessions aimed to investigate various issues concerning cyberlaw, cybercrime, and cybersecurity from an Indian perspective.

The purpose of the aforementioned sessions is to develop appropriate recommendations on the aforementioned subjects for consideration by the Government of India and various stakeholders. These recommendations would aid in the strengthening of the Indian cyber ecosystem, making it more robust.

During India Precursor Sessions several topics were discussed. These included ‘Cybersecurity Practical Issues & Compliances in India’, ‘The Golden Age of Indian Cybercrimes And Emerging Cybercrimes’, ‘Issues and challenges going forward, ‘Cybersecurity trends in India’, ‘Data Protection & Privacy’, and ‘Indian Intermediaries & Social Media Issues & Challenges’.

It was said that critical infrastructures are under massive cyber threat. Healthcare organisations, banking as well as finance sectors are being targeted massively.

According to one of the speakers, among all the cyber threats, ransomware attacks specifically are growing and the use of cryptocurrencies has further enabled such attacks because of the way they function.

However, during the session Dr Pavan Duggal, Supreme Court lawyer and chairman of the International Commission on Cybersecurity Law, stated that “cybersecurity is the need of the hour" considering the cyber challenges.

According to him, the current IT law, which is supposed to be the mother of all laws, needs more amendments as the current version of the law is not enough to combat all the challenges digital India has been and is still facing.

