Delivery Agent Hit & Dragged By Car in Noida, Truck Drags Woman in UP's Banda: Sultanpuri-like Mishaps Kill 2

Amid probe into the fatal accident case of Delhi’s Sultanpuri gaining steam, a Swiggy delivery person was hit by a car near Noida Sector 14 flyover and dragged nearly 500 metres and in another case, a woman riding a scooter was rammed by a truck, which dragged her along with her scooter for nearly 3km. The second incident took place in Mawai Buzurg village in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district.

Both the cases give us chilling reminders of how a 20-year-old woman was rammed by a hatchback and dragged from 13km with the body stuck under it.

Swiggy Delivery Agent Death

The victim, Kushal, was out for deliveries on New Year’s night when a car dashed into his two wheeler. Witnesses said the driver stopped the car close to a temple, which was around 500m from the accident spot. He then fled from the scene after the body fell off.

Later, the family got to know about the incident when Kaushal’s brother, Amit, called him at 1 am on Sunday. A passerby received the call and informed about the accident. A case was filed and cops are probing the case, said officials.

Truck Hits Woman, Drags Her For 3km

The deceased woman was identified as Pushpa and used to work as a clerk at a University in UP. After hitting her, the truck caught fire since her body got stuck to the chassis. Even the scooter got burnt to ashes.

According to a India Today report, the woman had gone out to buy household items and get petrol when the accident took place. Reports claimed, the truck had “dragged" the woman for over 3 kilometers.

Sources said that a few bypassers tried to stop the truck but the driver did not slam the brakes.

Delhi Sultanpuri Accident Recap

A 20-year-old woman, identified as Anjali, was killed after she was hit by a car that dragged her body for several kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the wee hours on January 1.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the woman’s death have been sent to three-day police remand by Delhi’s Rohini Court on January 2.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26) who works as a driver in Gramin Sewa, Amit Khanna (25) who works for SBI cards Uttam Nagar, Krishnan (27) who works at a Spanish Culture Centre at CP New Delhi, Mithun (26) who works as a hairdresser Naraina and Manoj Mittal (27) who works as a ration dealer at P Block Sultanpuri.

