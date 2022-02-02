Delivery of 50,000 MT of Wheat from India to Afghanistan to Begin Next Week, Confirms Envoy

The delivery of 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan, as committed by India, will start between February 10 and 12, Afghanistan Envoy to India Farid Mamundzay told News18, adding it will be completed in a month.

Currently, New Delhi and Islamabad are finalising the modalities to send the assistance through Pakistan.

Afghanistan, taken over by the Taliban following the chaotic withdrawal of the United States’ troops last year, is undergoing a crippling humanitarian crisis and the population needs food grain and other aid.

“This is timely assistance. Our people are going through a difficult time. There is a dire need for humanitarian assistance, wheat, and food items," said the Afghan Envoy.

Advertisement

India supplied the fourth batch of medical assistance consisting of three tonnes of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan on January 29. The consignment was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul.

India has already supplied three shipments of medical assistance, consisting of 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine and essential life-saving medicines. These consignments were handed over to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul.

India has also supported the call of the international community that access to humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan should be direct and without any hindrance.

>ALSO READ | Continued Presence, Activities of ISIL in Afghanistan Matter of Concern: India at UNSC Meet

At the UNSC briefing on United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Meet on January 26, India reiterated that humanitarian assistance should be based on principles of neutrality, impartiality and independence, and disbursement of aid should be non-discriminatory and accessible to all, irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political belief. In particular, the assistance should reach the most vulnerable – women, children, and minorities – first.

Envoy Welcomes Allotment in Union Budget 2022

Advertisement

Afghanistan Envoy welcomed the allocation of Rs 200 crore towards aid to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan in India’s Union Budget 2022.

Envoy Mamundzay said the allotment, including an additional ₹100 crore for Chabahar port, showed New Delhi’s continuing commitment to the Afghans. “Neighbourhood First"- it is a signal that India is not switching off," he tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.