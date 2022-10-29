Dengue Menace Continues as UP, Punjab, Bengal Suffer With Rising Cases; Experts Warn of Nov Peak

The menace of dengue is persisting in India, with various states reporting a rise in cases. According to reports, hundreds of patients have been admitted to hospitals across several districts in Uttar Pradesh as a result of the dengue outbreak.

On Thursday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with top health department officials, instructing them to complete essential facilities such as beds and medicines in hospitals to prevent the spread of dengue, a report by India Today said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has assured the public that the dengue situation is under control, with fewer cases this year. He added that at the CSC PSC level, doctors have been notified, assuring that there were plenty of beds in the wards. “Cleanliness is required. The municipal corporation is spraying larvae," he said.

“Hospitals have been told to make alternative arrangements, such as arranging beds, to ensure that no patient walks back untreated," Brajesh Pathak emphasised.

Anand Ojha, Director of Lucknow Civil Hospital, told India Today that “cleanliness precautions are most important for dengue, mosquito prevention, larvae destruction, and timely treatment are required."

In the last 24 hours, 12,344 tests were performed, with 5,666 cases classified as dengue. According to health department records, 18,000 dengue cases have been registered this year as of January 1, with two deaths.

Prayagraj, with 911 cases, Lucknow, with 749, and Jaunpur and Ayodhya, with 366 and 325 cases, respectively, are the most affected districts.

Situation Grim in Punjab Too

So far, 5,000 dengue cases and five deaths have been reported in Punjab. However, the number of reported cases this year is significantly lower than the previous year (over 23,000 cases).

According to a Health Department media bulletin, the state has tested 36,874 people for dengue so far, with 4,768 confirmed cases and five deaths, a report by Tribune said.

Punjab was one of the worst-affected states in the country last year, with 23,389 cases and 55 deaths.

SAS Nagar district topped the list this year with 1,007 cases. Rupnagar (613), Pathankot (561), and Fatehgarh Sahib follow (389 cases).

The real challenge, according to experts, will come in November, when dengue mosquito breeding season is at its peak. According to health officials, around 200 new cases of dengue fever are reported every day these days.

Experts also predicted that cases would begin to decline after mid-November, when the nighttime temperature would consistently remain below 15 degrees Celsius, as cold temperatures do not promote mosquito breeding.

Kolkata

Dengue fever claimed another life in the city in an ongoing onslaught. A 55-year-old man died in a government hospital where he had been receiving treatment for about eight days after testing positive for dengue. Dinabandhu Ghosh of Jagaddal was diagnosed with dengue shock syndrome, according to doctors.

“He also had a history of stroke twice before testing positive for dengue. As a result, he was in poor health when he arrived at the hospital," said Dr Kausik Chaudhuri of Infectious Diseases and Beliaghata General Hospital.

Only four days ago, a 21-year-old woman in Kolkata died shortly after giving birth to a baby. Guriya Kumari Rajak died as a result of dengue-related complications such as thrombocytopenia.

Despite the fact that the monsoon has passed, Bengal, including Kolkata and its outskirts, is still fighting the vector-borne disease. The state’s cumulative dengue case count this year of 36,743 has already surpassed the previous year’s total of 36,055 cases.

Odisha

Meanwhile, the dengue situation in Odisha has reached alarming proportions, with health experts pointing to some dangerous clinical conditions among patients arriving late for treatment at various hospitals in the state capital, a report by New Indian Express said.

As more cases come in from different parts of the city, hospitalisation and subsequent ICU admission have increased proportionally due to complications. So far this year, the state has reported 5,546 cases, with Khurda topping the list of districts with 2,716 cases, including 2,189 from Bhubaneswar alone.

Dr. Pusparaj Samantsinghar, Medical Superintendent of IMS and SUM Hospital, stated that there has been a significant increase in dengue cases in the last three months. For the first time, treating physicians have observed some patients developing cardiac and pulmonary issues, both of which are extremely dangerous signs.

“Unlike previous years, the post-recovery duration has been extended this year, along with severe complications and a significant drop in platelet count in patients." To combat the threat, a thorough study of strains and appropriate measures are required," he said.

