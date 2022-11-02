Deposit Rs 3.75 Cr in Farmhouse Dispute: Delhi Court to Haryana Politician Kuldeep Bishnoi

A Delhi court recently directed a firm owned by Haryana politician Kuldeep Bishnoi to pay Rs 3,75,00,568 in connection with a case relating to the possession of a farmhouse on lease.

The said firm named M/S Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. earlier remained the registered Party office/Headquarter of Kuldeep Bishnoi’s political party — Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC).

The case began after Bishnoi, a four-time lawmaker from Haryana and son of ex-chief minister of Haryana the late Bhajan Lal, through his company, entered into lease agreement dated 20.05.2013 and took up on lease the Farm House, Rajokari, New Delhi, from Nimitaya Properties Ltd./owner/landlord for his residential purpose.

As per the lawsuit, Bishnoi paid rent for the property only during the two-year period. The plaintiff said Bishnoi did not pay any charges towards use and occupation of the property after the expiry of the lease on 14/04/2015.

The civil suit moved in 2015 stated that despite expiry of lease, which was for a fixed period of two years, Kuldeep Bishnoi did not vacate the farm and retained its possession.

In the same suit, Delhi’s Patiala House Court, in September 2020, directed Bishnoi to vacate the farm and appointed a local commissioner to handover the possession to the owner. After more than five years of possession, on November 15, 2020, Bishnoi handed over the possession to the owners.

Last Saturday, Additional District Judge (ADJ) Satyabrata Panda in his judgment allowed the application for rent and directed the firm to deposit a total amount of Rs 3.75 crore in court within two months.

The court also rejected the objections raised by the counsel for Bishnoi regarding the suit being barred under the provisions of law in general and particularly under provisions of the Companies Act and Delhi Land Reforms Act.

In August, Bishnoi was expelled by the Congress from all party positions, later he resigned from the Haryana Legislative Assembly as the MLA from Adampur (Hisar District), Haryana. A day later, he joined the BJP.

Consequently, a bypoll will be held in Adampur constituency on November 3, where the Congress and ruling BJP are locked in a battle.

