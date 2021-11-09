Depression Soon, Heavy Showers Likely in Several Regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal is very likely to concentrate into a depression soon and bring widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu for the next couple of days, the Meteorological department said here on Tuesday.

Comparatively, though there was a decline in rainfall in Chennai and nearby districts like Chengelpet on Tuesday, regions like Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam and Karaikal in the Union Territory of Puducherry received heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Starting from morning and till 9.30 PM (Nov 9), Karaikkal recorded about 20 CM and Nagapattinam approximately 15 CM and "rains may continue in such regions," an official here told .

Advertisement

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.