Deputy Bank Branch Manager Found Dead, Names 2 Policemen in Her 'Suicide Note'

A 32-year-old deputy manager of the Punjab National Bank branch at Sahanganj in Faizabad was found hanging in her rented accommodation on Saturday, with a purported suicide note pointing fingers at two police personnel, officials said. Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey said the matter is under investigation.

According to police, Shraddha Gupta had joined the bank in 2015 as a clerk and she cleared departmental exams and got promoted. She was posted at Faizabad since 2018. They said Gupta, who was unmarried, was from the Rajajipuram locality of Lucknow and used to occasionally visit her family. Police said that this morning when her milkman knocked at her door there was no response. It is then that he informed Gupta's landlord.

When she did not open the door they peeped through the side window and found her hanging. Police also said they have found a note, purported to be her suicide note, in which she has blamed a police officer, a constable and a private persons for her taking the extreme step. It was not immediately clear what she has accused them of.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

