Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets Life Imprisonment in 2002 Murder of Ex-Manager

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Haryana’s Panchkula on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who was earlier convicted of conspiring to murder his former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002, to life imprisonment.

Along with Ram Rahim, the court also sentenced four others Jasbir Singh, Sabdil Singh, Krishan Lal and Inder Sain to life imprisonment.

On October 8, Special CBI judge, Panchkula, Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, had held Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Jasbir Singh, Sabdil Singh, Krishan Lal and Inder Sain guilty of Ranjit Singh’s murder under sections 302 (murder) and 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Jasbir Singh, Krishan Lal and Indar Sain were also convicted under the Arms Act.

The letter, which Ranjit Singh had circulated, was also published by Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati who, too, got killed subsequently. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has already been convicted of the journalist’s murder.

According to the CBI charge sheet, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had suspected his disciple Ranjit Singh of circulating an anonymous letter accusing the Dera chief of sexually exploiting women disciples inside the camp.

Ranjit was murdered on July 2, 2002, in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana.

An FIR under murder and criminal conspiracy charges was filed at the Thanesar police station. The High Court ordered a CBI enquiry in 2003.

CBI filed its chargesheet against the Dera chief and others in 2007.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is already serving jail time of 20 years for raping his women followers inside the Dera camp in Sirsa.

In August 2017, he was convicted of raping two sadhavis. Soon after he was held guilty, the Dera chief’s followers went on a rampage in Panchkula and other parts of Haryana, leading to the death of 36 people and injuries to over 400. However, no one has been held guilty for the violence yet.

