Out on Bail in Sacrilege Case, 7th Dera Follower Shot Dead | All About 2015 Incident Sparked by Ram Rahim's Film

Dera follower Pradeep Singh, an accused in 2015 Faridkot sacrilege case, was killed on Thursday morning by five unidentified bike-borne men in Punjab’s Kotkapura. Singh was on bail in the case and had been given police security. His security guard also sustained injuries in the attack.

The case dates back to June 1, 2015 when Guru Granth Sahib “bir" was stolen from a gurdwara in Faridkot’s Burj Jawahar Singh Wala. Singh is the seventh Dera follower killed since the sacrilege case.

Gurdev Singh was killed on June 13, 2016, Sat Pal Sharma and his son Ramesh Kumar Sharma were killed in Khanna’s Jaghera village on February 25, 2017, Mohinder Pal Bittu in Nabha Jail on January 23, 2019, Manohar Lal in Bathinda village on January 20 2020 and Charan Dass in Muktsar’s Bhunder village on December 3, 2021.

The 2015 case was one of the first sacrilege incident in Punjab that led to widespread protests, and has since then remained a key political issue in the state.

Three months after the theft of the holy Shri Guru Granth Sahib, two posters containing derogatory language against Sikh religion, Sikh preachers and the Guru Granth Sahib were found pasted at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village.

In the third case, unknown persons had strewn the holy pages of Shri Guru Granth Sahib outside the Bargari Gurudwara as well as on the streets around the village.

The special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab police recently pinned the blame for the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases on the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda.

The SIT, constituted to probe the ‘Bargari Sacrilege Cases’, in its report, which was handed over by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to Sikh leaders in July, pointed out that there was a direct link between the cases and the Dera, and the accused persons were followers of the Dera.

“The motive behind the incidents was also having link with the movie ‘MSG-2’ and the accused persons were also connected with release/non-release of said movie. The closure report of CBI also corroborates the fact that accused Mohinder Pal alias Bittu (later killed in Nabha jail by inmates) and his companions were upset due to the non-release of the movie “MSG-2" due to which accused-Mohinder Pal organised three days ‘dharna’ (sit-in) at Moga for the release of the movie," a report in The Hindu quoted the SIT report.

