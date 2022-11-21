Despite Multiple Reminders, SPG Awaits Nominations for Deputation as Forces Struggle to Get Names

The Special Protection Group (SPG), the elite force that protects the Prime Minister of India, is waiting for nominations from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to get officers on deputation.

Despite three reminders in the last two months, the forces — which have obligatory quota — have been unable to send a sufficient number of nominations.

According to sources, the reason behind the delay in nominations is that forces like CRPF have limited officers who meet the criteria. More so, the force requires such officers for operations in J&K and Naxal-affected areas apart from handling VIP security. Another reason, according to officials, is that forces are unable to get officers who are ready to move on deputation.

“Nominations of officers was called but not yet received. Due to non-receipt of sufficient nominations, we are not in a position to send nominations in the rank of Assistant Commandment & Deputy Commandment for deputation to SPG against mandatory quota," a senior official told News18.

According to an official communication, the SPG had sent reminders in September and October to get nominations.

Similar problems have cropped up with the National Security Guard (NSG). India’s most elite special operations force has been facing an acute shortage of nominations from the Central Armed Police Forces on which it depends for deputation.

News18 has learnt that despite multiple reminders and advertisements for vacancies, the forces that make up the CAPFs — CRPF, CISF, ITBP, BSF and the SSB — have failed to send in nominations for officer and commando positions in the NSG. The SPG and NSG are 100 per cent Deputation Forces of the government of India.

“The CAPFs have to provide officers and personnel on deputation basis to these two forces as per the obligatory quota. Accordingly, CRPF also provides officers and personnel to these forces on deputation for a fixed tenure on rotation basis as per the qualitative requirements of the respective rank in these two forces. The prescribed age profile of deputation varies rank wise in these forces," the government had said.

While talking about the reason for shortage of officers in these two elite forces, an official said vacancies arise from time to time due to retirements, resignations, new raising. “It’s a routine process but since the last few years, there is an acute shortage of nominations from CAPFs. There are reasons of vacancies which include non-joining of the candidates selected for the post as well."

The Special Protection Group (SPG) was raised in 1985 with the intention to provide proximate security cover to the prime minister, former prime ministers and their immediate family members. SPG officers are ingrained in high leadership qualities, professionalism, and knowledge of proximate security and inculcate the culture of leading from the front. SPG has strived to achieve this by adopting innovative methods not only in its own working, but also in the overall security arrangements in collaboration with the IB and State/ UT police forces.

Later, it was decided by the government that only the prime minister will get SPG cover and other important persons will get security cover from other forces, majorly from CRPF.​

