Destination Addresses Not Required for Booking Tickets on IRCTC. Details Inside

Until now, passengers booking tickets via Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had to fill in destination addresses. The Indian Railways was also keeping records of destination addresses for all passengers booking their tickets on the IRCTC website. To the passengers’ delight, this column has been removed now.

The destination address column posed great hurdles for the passengers. For example- if someone was travelling to work for another city, he was required to fill the destination address column. However, if that person had no destination address, filling in the column became a problem; not to mention, how time-consuming it was.

Provision for filling the destination address was made on the IRCTC website on May 13, 2020, to trace passengers in case Covid infections are detected among them later. Railway spokesperson RD Bajpai had back then announced that destination address filling would be a permanent feature in future.

Advertisement

The railways has been taking steps for the comfort of passengers off late. Among these steps, some noteworthy are passengers getting help to make PAN and Aadhaar cards at railway stations. Passengers will also be provided with the facility for recharging their phones and paying electricity bills.

RailTel will soon set up kiosks like common service centres for the successful implementation of these steps. These kiosks will be called RailWire Saathi Kiosks. Besides these facilities, passengers will also be provided with assistance in filing taxes, voter cards, banking, insurance, income tax, bus and air tickets.

Currently, this facility has started at Varanasi city and Prayagraj Rambagh railway stations. These two stations are on the North Eastern Railway.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.