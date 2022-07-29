Destroyed Letters from Indian Govt for Qatar on 1975 Jamaat-e-Islami Ban: Journalist’s Shocking Admission

In what appears to be a startling admission, Jamaat-e-Islami ideologue and Madhyamam Group editor O Abdurahman has purportedly disclosed that he had destroyed letters sent by the Indian government while he was an official of the Qatar embassy during the Emergency period in India.

The letters, which were meant to be distributed to the Qatari media, contained an explanation as to why the Jamaat-e-Islami was banned in India.

Abdurahman said he was working as an interpreter with the embassy at the time. He added that his conscience did not allow him to send the letters to the Qatari media.

The ban on Jamaat-e-Islami was imposed a few days after the declaration of Emergency in 1975. The following two years were really hard, said the senior journalist. Islamic organisations and leaders had strongly opposed the decision, he added.

Abdurahman also purportedly revealed that letters explaining the banning of the RSS were promptly delivered to the media.

Jamaat-e-Islami was formed on August 26, 1941, in Lahore under the leadership of Sayyid Abul Ala Maududi. After the Partition, members of the organisation remaining in India re-organised themselves to form an independent party. The Indian Jamaat-e-Islami came into being in April 1948 at Allahabad and was officially called “Jamaat-e-Islami Hind".

The organisation was banned twice by the Indian government during its seven decades of existence: the first temporarily during the Emergency of 1975–1977 and then in 1992. While the first was revoked after the Emergency was lifted, the second was reversed by the Supreme Court.

