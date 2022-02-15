Detailed Report for Mumbai-Nagpur Bullet Train Project to be Completed Soon: Govt

The Railway Ministry is developing Detailed Work Reports (DPRs) for seven high-speed rail lines in a push for India’s cornerstone bullet train programme, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated in a written response in Rajya Sabha on February 11. Among these is the Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train project, the 766-kilometre-long, along the soon-to-be-completed Samruddhi Expressway.

The bullet train connecting Nagpur and Mumbai is expected to travel at a speed of 350 kilometres per hour. This distance of 766 kilometres is currently accomplished in 12 hours. The projected Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train plan is expected to cut the travel time between the two cities from about 12 hours to four hours.

Passengers will be able to travel between Mumbai and Nagpur via cities such as Shahapur, Igatpuri, Nashik, Mehkar, Malegaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, and Khapri.

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve announced on Saturday that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the envisaged Mumbai-Nagpur High-Speed Rail Corridor, generally referred to as the bullet train project, will be completed by this month-end or the first week of March. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited is in charge of the development’s DPR (NHSRCL).

HSR Fares from Mumbai to Nagpur (Prices)

The fare structure has not yet been set; however, it is projected to cost 1.5 times the present first-class AC fare on Indian Railways’ existing service. The exact fare structure, rates, and restrictions in the line are likely to be determined ahead of the line’s commercial launch.

According to Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, the Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor proposal is one of seven suggested by the federal government. The remaining six routes are as follows: Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru, and Varanasi-Howrah. Along with Mumbai-Nagpur, the Railways had acquired DPR from the National High-Speed Rail Corp. Ltd for the New Delhi-Varanasi Corridor as well.

