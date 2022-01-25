Details of Missing Arunachal Teenager Shared with Chinese PLA, Response Awaited: Rijiju

India has shared details of a missing Arunachal Pradesh teenager with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army to corroborate the identity of the youth in their custody, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday. He said the Chinese side had conveyed to the Indian Army on January 20 that they had found a boy on their side and requested for further details to establish the identity.

"To assist Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited," Rijiju said in a the statement put out on Koo app. Congress leaders had hit out at the Modi government over the missing Arunachal Pradesh teenager. If you are the government, do your duty. Bring back Miram Taron, Rahul Gandhi had said on Twitter.

Rijiju said, We are constantly following the case from the day one. I appeal to everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts because the safety and safe return of our young Arunachal Pradesh youth is the priority." According to the statement, 19-year-old Miram Taron of Jido Village in Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh was found missing on January 18. "Some people reported that Chinese PLA had taken him into their custody, it said.

Rijiju said that since the individual was missing from an area close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army immediately approached the Chinese side on January 19, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or PLA has taken him in their custody.

The Chinese side had assured that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol, the minister said.

