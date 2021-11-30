Devasthanam Board Row: CM Dhami Announces to Withdraw Bill After Yrs of Protest by Chardham Priests

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced to dissolve Chardham Devasthanam Board. State tourism and culture minister Satpal Maharaj had a day ago submitted the report of a cabinet sub-committee on the board to the CM.

“Our government has taken a decision to take back the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill," Dhami said. This comes two days after a high-level committee constituted by the state government to look into the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act, 2019 submitted its final report to Dhami.

The recommendations of the two panels have not been made public yet. Priests of the Chardham — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri — have been opposing the board ever since it was created during the chief ministership of Trivendra Singh Rawat, saying it is an infringement upon their traditional rights over the Himalayan temples.

The Devasthanam Board looks after the administration of 51 temples including the Chardham.

